Ndume condemns 'confidential trial' of BDC operators linked to Boko Haram | Ripples Nigeria

 Ndume condemns 'confidential trial' of BDC operators linked to Boko Haram
Ndume condemns ‘confidential trial’ of BDC operators linked to Boko Haram

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has frowned at reports of the secret trial of Bureau de Change (BDC) operators accused of funding the activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

In a briefing with newsmen on Sunday, Ndume (APC, Borno South) disclosed that the authorities ought to ensure transparency by publicising the trial and identities of the arrested BDC operators.

“The Presidency said recently that Nigerians would be shocked if it revealed the identities of those who are sponsoring the Boko Haram insurgents. Can you imagine that 400 Bureau De Change operators are the people funding the Boko Haram?

Read also: CBN to freeze 194 accounts of BDCs, other companies; Here’s why

“When the BDC operators are arrested now, what will the government do with them? The presidency is already saying their case is confidential. What is confidential about it?

“The Presidency should expose the identities of all the BDC operators so far arrested and carry out their trial in public. If any of them is innocent, he should be allowed to go while those found guilty must be made to face the music.

“When I was wrongly accused, I was tried publicly and I was vindicated. The trial lasted six years in an open court. If there is any criminal act linked to anybody, no matter how highly placed, let the evidence be placed before the public, there should be no secret trial.

“If everyone is doing what he’s supposed to do as defined by our constitution and laws, we would not have these problems. Citizens should expose suspicious movements,” Ndume opined.

The Boko Haram insurgency has continued to defy solutions as recent attacks on Geidam led to multiple deaths with a faction of the ISWAP reportedly hoisting their flags in Geidam, Yobe State.

