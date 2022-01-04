Ndume dares Nigerian govt to name, arrest, financiers of terrorism

Senator Ali Ndume has dared the Federal Government to name, arrest and prosecute suspected sponsors and financiers of terrorism in the country.

Ndume, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, while speaking on a Channels Television program, Political Paradigm on Monday, said he was still embarrassed with past attempts to rope him in as a sponsor of the Boko Haram sect.

Ndume said his only offence was that the Department of State Services (DSS) had tracked a phone and uncovered a call made by a spokesman of the insurgents and tried every trick to label him as a financier of the group.

Accusing Nigerian security agencies of not doing proper investigation before subjecting him to public ridicule, Ndume said:

“If there is evidence that somebody is funding Boko Haram and there is clear evidence after doing your investigation, why don’t you tell Nigerians? Why don’t you prosecute them?

Read also: Ndume demands Executive Order on unexplained wealth

“Just because they were tracking my phone and they said a spokesman of Boko Haram called me, they arrested me.

“They didn’t even ask me and they didn’t do any intelligence work. The then Senate President (David Mark) called me and said the DSS wants you to report that they have some questions.”

Ndume said when he got to the DSS office with the thought he would be afforded the opportunity of availing the Service with useful information that will help in the terrorism war, he was interrogated and before he knew what was happening, the DSS, through the then spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar, briefed journalists and accused him of sponsoring terrorism.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now