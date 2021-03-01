Ndume kicks against 'blank amnesty' for bandits, says it will produce new criminality | Ripples Nigeria

Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has advised against granting “blanket amnesty” to bandits, stating that it has the tendency to breed new forms of criminality in the country.

Senator Ndume who is also the representative of Borno South, made this known while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi called for amnesty for bandits to curb their activities around the country.

However, Senator Ndume said: “I don’t think blanket amnesty is the solution because if you do that another form of criminality may emerge hoping that the government will bring them to the negotiating table.

Read also: Nigerian Army to recruit 8,000 soldiers – Ndume

“I think the carrot-and-stick approach should be used in dealing with this kind of situation. We have to find out the root of the causes of this banditry were witnessing in the north-west particularly — the army of herders and people that are involved in this.

“The government, I think as a matter of emergency, should form a committee of eminent people or those people that can reach out and get to the root causes of this issue.”

Ndume also called for a speedy justice system for the prosecution of suspected bandits, adding that it will help to discourage others of such motive.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions