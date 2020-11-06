Ndume rues state of insecurity in Nigeria, as army fighting menace in 33 states

As the insecurity situation in Nigeria continues to worsen, the army is said to be tackling the menace in 33 out of the 36 states of the country.

This was revealed by the chairman of Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume on Thursday.

The senator made the revelation in Birnin Kebbi when he visited Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu on the sideline of the committee’s oversight function to the state.

He said, “The Army has some programmes we want to look at, and at the same time interact with the governor and the army on how we can solve the insecurity challenges before they get out of hand in the state.

“We are dealing with the insurgency challenges in the North-East and issues of banditry in the North-West now and herdsmen–farmers’ clashes, tribal and religious clashes in the North-Central.

“From our findings, the Nigerian Army is engaged in 33 states across the country.”

Noting that Kebbi remained one of the least affected state in the North-West by the activities of bandits, Ndume applauded Bagudu for taking proactive measures for peace and security across his state.

He said, “I am impressed with the way you are handling the security situation in the state. We need you to collaborate with Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states on monitoring efforts, in addition to neighbouring countries, to address the likelihood of spillover of insecurity from those states.”

Speaking, Bagudu asked the committee to ensure it engaged all stakeholders on measures to adopt to address insecurity in the country.

Governor Bagudu said, “For example, if you interact with some of those involved in banditry, they will tell you horror tales about how they were being dispossessed, how they don’t have water, and most of these issues are true.

“There is the need to encourage and emulate President Muhammadu Buhari’s example of directing that the people living in internally displaced persons’ (IDPs’) camps should be empowered by allowing them to go back into economic activities.

“I recall when President Buhari directed that N12 billion be given to IDPs in seven states of Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Yobe, Zamfara, Borno and Plateau to enable them go back to their normal lives”.

