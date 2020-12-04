Ndume to withdraw as Maina’s surety, says Nigerian police ‘not a write-off’

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, said on Friday he would commence the process for the withdrawal of surety agreement with the ex-chairman of the defunct pension reform task force, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Ndume, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, commended the Inspector General of Police. Mohammed Adamu, and other security personnel for ensuring the arrest and extradition of Maina from Niamey, Niger Republic.

The ex-pension chief was extradited back to the country on Thursday.

The senator stood as surety for Maina who is standing trial for alleged money laundering at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The defendant later jumped bail and fled to the Niger Republic where he was arrested last Monday.

The development forced Justice Okon Abang to revoke the bail granted Maina and issued a warrant for his arrest.

He also ordered the ex-pension chief’s trial to go ahead in his absence.

The judge, thereafter, ordered the remand of Ndume at the Kuje Correctional Centre for failing to produce Maina in court.

He was granted bail on Monday.

However, in his reaction to Maina’s arrest in the Niger Republic and subsequent extradition to Nigeria, the senator said the development has established the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not a write-off.

Ndume said: “I commend the Nigeria Police Force for executing the bench warrant issued on Maina by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“This has shown that the NPF is not a write-off.

“They are professionals under the able leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“With the successful arrest, extradition, and subsequent remand of Maina at the Kuje Correctional Centre, I will proceed to direct my legal team to begin the process of withdrawing my suretyship for Maina with immediate effect because his action has shown that he is not trustworthy.”

