NEC approves initiatives to revive Nigeria’s economy

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved key economic revival initiatives, including the creation of the Green Imperative Project (GIP) national office in Abuja and regional offices in the country’s six geopolitical zones

The council also approved the formal launch of the National Agribusiness Policy Mechanism.

In his address at the council’s 149th meeting on Thursday in Abuja, Vice-President Kashim Shettima urged members to show courage in decision-making.

He encouraged members to resist grand rhetoric and embrace the demanding work of meaningful reform.

The VP said: “The nation is watching. Citizens seek not speeches, but real results. This Council must remain a crucible for ideas that drive national progress.

He urged members to rise above politics and regionalism to focus on building a nation that works for all.

Shettima reminded members that they were present not for routine, but to tackle pressing realities facing Nigerians.

He also encouraged them to go beyond crisis response and instead help design a sustainable national future.

Shettima added: “Governance is not a stage for promises, but the solemn business of delivery.

“The task is vast but familiar. At our last meeting, we launched bold reforms and renewed our national duty.

“Today, we return with clarity and resolve. We are not mere responders; we are architects of sustainable futures.”

On the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board, Shettima said it aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s economic revival efforts.

He described the initiative as a move to revive a sector that once supported the economy and clothed the people.

