NEC sets up committees on economic affairs, crude oil theft & management

Worried by the pressing economic challenges plaguing Nigeria, the National Economic Council (NEC) has set up the committees on Economic Affairs, as well as a committee on Crude Oil Theft and Management.

Both committees are to be headed by Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma, respectively.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made this known while speaking on Thursday during the 138th meeting of NEC which held virtually, the VP said his principal, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has shown that the challenges inherited by his administration are surmountable, and has offered visionary leadership and presented a coherent development plan to assist in the country’s pursuit of order, abundance, and stability.

The Economic Matters committee to be chaired by Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, is saddled with the task of preparing a clear roadmap for dealing with petroleum subsidy, including a framework for defending wage negotiations, exchange rate management and fiscal consolidation sustainability, liquidity management and inflation, medium term investment and growth, fiscal transparency and accountability, as well as state of emergency on food production for 2024.

Members of the committee include the Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya representing North East; Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (South West); the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno (South-South); the Governor of Anambra, Chukwuma Soludo (South East); the Governor of Niger, Mohammed Bago (North Central), and Governor of Kaduna, Uba Sani (North West).

Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser to the President on NEC and Climate Change is to serve as Secretary.

The second committee on Crude Oil Theft and Management, an existing NEC committee, has been reconstituted with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as the chairman.

Other members are the Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State representing South West; the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang (North Central); the Governor of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara (South-South) Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum (North East); Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi (North West); the Governor Alex Otti of Abia State (South East); Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso; Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL, Mele Kyari; Mr. Chiedu Ebie, Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); and the Service Chiefs.

The Secretariat will be domiciled at the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr Tope Fasua will serve on the committee.

