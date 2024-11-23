NECO accredits more foreign schools for SSCE, BECE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has accredited additional foreign schools to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

NECO’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Mr. Azeez Sani, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the development was aimed at broadening the Council’s horizon and expanding its global presence.

According to him, the newly accredited schools are located in the Niger Republic and Equatorial Guinea.

Sani said: “The NECO Accreditation Team visited these schools to assess their readiness to write the SSCE and BECE.

“The team inspected various facilities, including classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer laboratories, workshops, examination halls, and sports facilities.

“After a thorough evaluation, the schools were granted full SSCE and full BECE accreditation status.

“This accreditation is a testament to NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment beyond Nigeria’s shores.

“With its expanding global presence, NECO is poised to become a leading examination body in Africa, offering opportunities for students worldwide to benefit from its expertise.”

The spokesman also revealed that candidates would participate in the ongoing NECO SSCE external examination in Diffa, Niger Republic.

“The UNHCR School in Diffa, Niger Republic, is the first NECO SSCE external centre outside Nigeria,” he added.

