NECO announces appointment of new Registrar after demise of Obioma | Ripples Nigeria

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced its approval of the appointment of Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the acting registrar and chief executive of the Council.

This pronouncement was sequel to the death of the registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma, on Monday, 1st June, 2021 after a brief illness.

Until his appointment, Mr. Ogborodi was the Director Special Duties in the Council.

A circular issued by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr. Mustapha K. Abdul, explained that the Acting Registrar’s appointment was endorsed by the Governing Board at its emergency meeting held on 2nd June, 2021.

The circular explained that Mr. Ogborodi’s appointment was as a result of his being the most Senior Director in the Council.

This was further confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by Mr Azeez Sani, the council’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division in Abuja.

“Mr. Ogborodi hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.”

“He obtained his first Degree from University of Jos in 1986 and a Master Degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.”

“The Acting Registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities.”

“He was a former Acting Director, Examination Development Department; Acting Director, Office of the Registrar; Director, General Services and Director, Human Resource Management among others.”

