NECO debunks report of registrar's assassination, says death caused by heart failure | Ripples Nigeria

The National Examination Council (NECO) has debunked reports in some sections of the media, which stated that its late registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma, who died on Monday night was assassinated at his residence in Minna.

A report had emerged on Tuesday morning stating that unknown gunmen stormed the residence of the late professor and killed him.

The report had alleged that a statement, granted by the late registrar’s wife, Elizabeth Obioma, on Tuesday, stated that the assassins came into the registrar’s residence, killed him, and left without taking anything.

The report had alleged that Mrs. Obioma said her husband had returned to Minna from a trip to Abuja when the armed men, lurking in his compound, descended on him and strangled him.

However, Director, Human Resources, NECO, Abdul Mustapha confirmed Obioma’s death but said he died in his sleep as a result of heart failure.

Mustapha quoted a communication from Obioma’s second son, Prince Godswill Obioma, informing him of the death of his father, saying, “Mustapha K. Abdul (Director Human Resource Management, NECO),

“Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.

“We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development.

“We shall keep you duly informed.

“Prince Godswill Obioma the 2nd, for the family.”

This, however, contradicts some reports on some online and social media platforms alleging that the NECO boss was assassinated in his Minna residence by some unknown gunmen.

