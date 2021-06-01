NECO debunks report of registrar's assassination, says death caused by heart failure | Ripples Nigeria

News
NECO debunks report of registrar’s assassination, says death caused by heart failure
The National Examination Council (NECO) has debunked reports in some sections of the media, which stated that its late registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma, who died on Monday night was assassinated at his residence in Minna.
A report had emerged on Tuesday morning stating that unknown gunmen stormed the residence of the late professor and killed him.
The report had alleged that a statement, granted by the late registrar’s wife, Elizabeth Obioma, on Tuesday, stated that the assassins came into the registrar’s residence, killed him, and left without taking anything.
The report had alleged that Mrs. Obioma said her husband had returned to Minna from a trip to Abuja when the armed men, lurking in his compound, descended on him and strangled him.
However, Director, Human Resources, NECO, Abdul Mustapha confirmed Obioma’s death but said he died in his sleep as a result of heart failure.
Read also: Ten schools derecognised, as NECO releases 2020 SSCE results
Mustapha quoted a communication from Obioma’s second son, Prince Godswill Obioma, informing him of the death of his father, saying, “Mustapha K. Abdul (Director Human Resource Management, NECO),
“Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.
“We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development.
“We shall keep you duly informed.
“Prince Godswill Obioma the 2nd, for the family.”
This, however, contradicts some reports on some online and social media platforms alleging that the NECO boss was assassinated in his Minna residence by some unknown gunmen.
By Victor Uzoho…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...