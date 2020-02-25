NECO dismisses 19 staff for certificate forgery

The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Tuesday dismissed 19 staff for alleged certificate forgery.

The Council had also dismissed 70 staff for a similar offence in November last year.

The NECO Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, who disclosed this in a statement, said the decision was approved by the Council’s governing board after considering the report of the Staff Certificate Verification Committee constituted by the management to verify the staff academic credentials.

The statement read: The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the dismissal of 19 staff from her service for certificate forgery.

“A Staff Certificate Verification Committee constituted by the Management carried out its assignment diligently by inviting some staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which the affected staff attested that their certificates were forged.

“The committee also contacted the schools and institutions which the affected staff claimed to have attended and the schools and institutions denied having certificated them.

“At its 52nd Regular meeting, the Governing Board of the Council vetted the report of the Certificate Verification Committee and approved the dismissal of the affected staff.

“It would be recalled that the Governing Board had at its 17th Extra Ordinary meeting in November 2019, also approved the dismissal of 70 staff for Certificate forgery.

“The certificate verification exercise which is ongoing is aimed at sanitizing the system.”

