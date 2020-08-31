NECO insists on September 10 deadline for SSCE registration

The National Examination Council (NECO) said on Monday the September 10 deadline for the registration of schools and candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) would not be extended.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, added that the 2020 NECO/SSCE (Internal) examinations would commence on October 5.

He said: “The National Examinations Council wishes to remind all stakeholders and the general public that the deadline for the registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination is Thursday, September 10.

“These will not be subject to extension as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education. This is to enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal).

“NECO hereby reminds all stakeholders and the general public that the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal) will commence on October 5, and end on November 18.

“We also use this opportunity to notify all stakeholders that the schedule and Examination Time-Table for the 2020 SSCE (External) will soon be released.”

