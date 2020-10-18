NECO postpones examination over #ENDSARS protests

The National Examination Council (NECO) has postponed one of its tests slated for Monday over the ongoing #ENDSARS protests in the country.

The council’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the test, Paper I Computer Studies Practical, would be written on November 16.

Sani said the decision to postpone the examination was taken because of the ongoing #ENDSARS protests affecting the movement of people in several parts of the country.

He added that the protest also affected the supply of examination materials to states.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained to reschedule the Paper I Computer Studies Practical earlier scheduled to take place on Monday, October 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The examination of this paper will now hold on Monday, November 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

“This unforeseen incident has been caused by the ENDSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the city entrance gate Benin.

“The NECO delivery truck had left its take-off point well in advance two days earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then.

“The council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved intact and are in the custody of NECO’s vault.

”While regretting any inconveniences this rescheduling may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures for seamless conduct of the council’s examination.”

