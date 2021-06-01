NECO Registrar, Obioma, reportedly assassinated by unknown gunmen | Ripples Nigeria

Disaster struck on Monday night as unknown gunmen reportedly stormed the residence of Professor Godswill Obioma, the Registrar of National Examination Council (NECO) killing him in the process.

According to a statement issued by his wife Elizabeth Obioma on Tuesday, “the assassins came in and killed him and left without taking anything.”

She further narrated the chronology of events that led to the assassination of the NECO boss.

Mrs Obioma said her husband had just returned to Minna from a trip to Abuja when the armed men, lurking in his compound, descended on him and strangled him.

However, the Police is yet to issue an official statement over this development.

Mr Obioma, 67, was appointed head of NECO barely a year ago on May 14, 2020. He hailed from Abia State.

The incident came barely two days after Ahmed Gulak, a top politician of the ruling APC, was gunned down in Owerri, Imo State.

This has heightened fears amongst the populace of an imminent breakdown in law and order.

