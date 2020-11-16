NECO releases 2020 common entrance examination results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination results, pegging the national cut off marks at 142.

The results were presented to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, by the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Godswill Obioma, on Monday in Abuja.

According to Obioma, a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, out of which 24,416 candidates passed, scoring a minimum of 66.

Obioma also announced that three students got the highest scores, Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio from Anambra scored 199, Onwuamanam Udochukwu from Enugu scored 198 while Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun from Lagos scored 197 respectively.

He noted that a total number of 16,713 candidates were said to be absent from the examination due to the endSARS protests that rocked the country recently.

After receiving the results, Adamu stated that with the unity colleges now 110, admissions carrying capacity has been shored up to 26,625 for the current academic year, 720 slots were added with the establishment of six more Federal Science and Technical Colleges across the six geopolitical zones.

“As has been the tradition for decades, the admission criteria include 60% strictly on merit, 30% based on state’s representation in the unity colleges and the remaining 10% to cover other sundry considerations such as special needs candidates, gender, local community and biological children of teachers, PTA, SBMC and old students organization.

“I have therefore, directed that within 72 hours of the receipt of the result, principals are to complete both the merit based (60%) and 30% equality of states admission,” Adamu said.

