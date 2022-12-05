NECO to deploy DSS, NSCDC to exam centres

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has resolved to deploy operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to examination centres in bid to prevent examination malpractice.

The NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, disclosed this known at a one-day sensitisation workshop on examination malpractice in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The NECO boss said the council would roll out measures to ensure transparent examinations in the country.

He said: “One of the biggest challenges bedeviling the conduct of public examinations now is the issue of examination malpractice. So this workshop should address the ways and means that can be adopted to curb the menace and re-orient the minds of the youths concerning this cankerworm, as no nation develops when its youths indulge in sharp practices such as examination malpractice.

“No doubt, examination malpractice has the tendency to discourage hard work among serious students, lowers educational standards, discredit certificates, and lead to the production of quacks, thereby affecting the manpower needs of the nation.

“We must therefore take collective responsibility to rid them of this bad habit of wanting to cut corners.

“Some of the measures in place include the use of officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide security at examination centres to prevent miscreants/agents of examination malpractice, provision of covert operations by officers of the Department of State Services to guide against compromising examination through the internet, daily distribution of examination question papers and other sensitive materials, monitoring of marking exercise to ensure that best practices are observed, among others.”

