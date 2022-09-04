Entertainment
Ned Nwoko’s estranged wife, Laila, tenders public apology to husband for walking out of their marriage
Laila Charani, the estranged wife of Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko has apologized for walking out of her marriage in 2021.
Releasing a statement on her Instagram stories on Saturday, the Moroccan model revealed that she is remorseful for choosing to end her union with Ned Nwoko.
She blamed her actions on outsiders who she allowed to influence her.
Laila stated that her actions were not intentional and she has realized that she made mistakes.
Read also: Governors accuse Ned Nwoko of lying on Paris Club refund
Apologising to the Nwoko’s, she further stated that she wants peace and progress in the family.
Her statement reads;
“This is to my entire Ned family. I have realized that I made mistakes, they were not intentional. I listened too much to outsiders and I have decided to apologise to my husband and other members of the family. I want peace and progress in the family”.
Laila was Nwoko’s fifth wife before she announced a year ago that she had “divorced” him.
Ned Nwoko also confirmed the reasons for her departure.
