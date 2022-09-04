Ned Nwoko’s estranged wife, Laila, tenders public apology to husband for walking out of their marriage

Laila Charani, the estranged wife of Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko has apologized for walking out of her marriage in 2021.

Releasing a statement on her Instagram stories on Saturday, the Moroccan model revealed that she is remorseful for choosing to end her union with Ned Nwoko.

She blamed her actions on outsiders who she allowed to influence her.

Laila stated that her actions were not intentional and she has realized that she made mistakes.

Read also: Governors accuse Ned Nwoko of lying on Paris Club refund

Apologising to the Nwoko’s, she further stated that she wants peace and progress in the family.

Her statement reads;

“This is to my entire Ned family. I have realized that I made mistakes, they were not intentional. I listened too much to outsiders and I have decided to apologise to my husband and other members of the family. I want peace and progress in the family”.

Laila was Nwoko’s fifth wife before she announced a year ago that she had “divorced” him.

Ned Nwoko also confirmed the reasons for her departure.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now