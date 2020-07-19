Ned Nwoko’s reasons for marrying Regina Daniels, Nigeria’s first drive-in theatre experiment & other gists you don’t want to miss…

NED NWOKO & REGINA DANIELS

Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko has revealed two real reasons why he decided to marry his wife, Regina Daniels despite the age difference between them.

The politician, who was once a former lawmaker, revealed during an interview that he got married to Regina Daniels because the actress was a virgin and she also hails from Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, just like him.

“When I met her, I didn’t even know who she was; up until that time, I didn’t have Facebook or Instagram accounts. So, I didn’t know about Regina until she came to my house with her family on a tour. My house in the village (Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State) is a tourist attraction of sorts.

“I liked her when I saw her, especially when I found out that she was from my place. I had always wanted to have somebody (a wife) from my side. We were introduced to each other and one thing led to another. That was when I found out she is a very decent girl. I have always said that I wouldn’t marry anybody who isn’t a virgin and that is very important to me. When I found out that she was a virgin, it reinforced my decision to marry her. I married all my wives as virgins,” he said.

YINKA AYEFELE

These are certainly good times for gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele as he has reportedly expanded his business horizon weeks after showering car gifts on two dedicated staff of his radio station, Fresh FM.

We gather that Fresh FM, which has been holding listeners sway in Ibadan, Oyo State has officially commenced a test run in Ado Ekiti, days after Dr. Igomu Onoja, the Secretary to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) granted it transmission approval.

The company, Fresh FM Nigeria, which commenced full commercial broadcast in August 2015, is the owner of Fresh 105.9 FM, Ibadan, Fresh 107.9 FM, Abeokuta and Fresh 106.9FM, Ado Ekiti respectively.

“We are going to change the perception of people towards radio just as we have done in Ibadan and Abeokuta. We know how to do radio and I can assure our teeming listeners they should expect nothing but the best from us,” Ayefele said after the test transmission in Ekiti State.

OBA AKINRUNTAN

The Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan turned 70-years recently but not with the usual fun and fanfare due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that months ago before the pandemic, plans had been put in place for a grand celebration in the mode of a high society gathering but that was not meant to be due to obvious reasons.

“Today was meant to be a day of celebration that would shake the whole Ondo State. His 70th birthday is significant, so it would have been celebrated in a big way. But we all know there is social distancing because of COVID-19,” a palace source stated.

ADEDAMOLA “ADEHERSELF” ADEWALE

Reprieve came the way of embattled social media influencer, Adedamola “Adeherself” Adewale, after she was granted a N500,000 bail by an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Justice Sherifat Solebo in her ruling ordered that Adewale who is facing a charge of possession of fraudulent documents must provide two sureties with reliable means of income which would be verified by the court, and later adjourned the case until Aug. 5 for substantive hearing.

The defendant, who had been in the custody of the EFCC following her arraignment in court on July 7, was arrested following intelligence received by the EFCC on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

OTUNBA OLUSEGUN RUNSEWE

History was made last Sunday at the open ground of Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, when the first successful drive-in theatre experiment courtesy of Otunba Segun Runsewe-led National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), was staged.

The event which showed that the Nigeria creative sector is proactive enough to cope with the new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessed very tight security, social distancing, and must-wear mask protocols for selected car owners strategically connected to a special programme frequency for sound, dedicated pavilions and over 40 visitors convenience.

Beamed on Zoom, Instagram, Facebook and other social media NCAC accounts, the performances backed by live coverage by notable Nigerian television stations added to the glamorous experiment.

Reports say the drive-in open theatre by the NCAC was geared towards perfecting the up-coming National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) holding in Jos in October.

MAY D

Singer, Akinmayokun Awodumila aka May D, has joined forces with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), years after parting ways with Square Records, once owned by feuding brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, aka P Square.

The ‘Sountrack’ crooner took to his Twitter page on Saturday to announce that he has pitched tents with the DMW imprint owned by David Adeleke better known in music circles as Davido.

May D who once accused P-Square and Jude Okoye of Northside Entertainment, of treating him poorly while he was under their management posted thus on Twitter; “My new family, I’m so excited! DMW!”

YUL EDOCHIE

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie surprised many when he took to his social media accounts to acknowledge some of Nollywood greats that have positively impacted on his career while growing up, without mentioning his father, Pete Edochie.

Yul Edochie (who recently launched ‘Yul Edochie’ academy in Asaba, Delta state) in the post on social media omitted his father’s name, but went ahead to mention names like RMD, Ramsey and Emeka Ike among others.

“These Stars helped shape my career. RMD, Ramsey, Emeka Ike, Jim Iyke, Chidi Mokeme, Muna Obiekwe, Emeka Enyiocha, Desmond Elliot, Mike Ezuruonye, Nonso Diobi.

“Then, if I no get money to buy their films I’ll rent from a video club. Not just to enjoy but to learn acting from them,” he shared on social media platforms that include Twitter and Instagram.

As usual, his post on social media got on the nerves of some of his fans who criticised him for not acknowledging his father whom they say he inherited his baritone voice from.

