NEF, a quasi-organisation with no credible membership – Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday described the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) as a one-man army that revolves around its convener, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the presidency said the NEF does not have a credible membership, adding that the group had before the 2019 presidential elections expressed its hatred for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidency said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who the NEF supported in the election suffered defeat.

The statement read: “Prof. Ango Abdullahi, on Sunday, signed a long-winding statement on many issues relating to the North, and purportedly to the country.

“The former vice-chancellor signed the statement under the banner of Northern Elders Forum (NEF). Hearing that title, you would think the body was a conglomeration of true elders.

“But the truth is that NEF is just Ango Abdullahi, and Ango Abdullahi is NEF. It is a quasi-organisation that boasts of no credible membership, and its leader is akin to a General without troops.

“Before the 2019 presidential election, the one-man army called NEF had shown its antipathy against President Muhammadu Buhari, and its preference for another candidate. They all got beaten together.

“NEF is merely waving a flag that is at half-mast. President Buhari steadily and steadfastly focuses on the task of retooling Nigeria, and discerning Nigerians know the true state of the nation. They don’t need a paper tiger to tell them anything.”

