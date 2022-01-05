Neglect of agriculture cause of hunger, hardship in Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday he was aware of the suffering of Nigerians under his administration.

He, however, blames the harrowing situation on the reluctance of the citizens to embrace farming.

Buhari, who stated this during an interview on Channels Television, said: “I’m absolutely aware of it, but as I have said on several occasions, look at the vast population of Nigerians, only 2.5 percent of the land revenue are being cultivated.

“We realised this rather too late, but we have to go back to the land (agriculture).

“Nigerians have refused to go back to farming, to go back to cultivate the land.

“I want to advise Nigerians to leverage on the opportunity that agriculture offers in order to find a lasting solution to the current economic quagmire.”

On insecurity, the President charged traditional rulers to play a greater role in bringing peace to their communities.

He added: “The role of traditional rulers must not be undermined, because, in their areas, they know who is who, even by families, not to even talk of individuals.”

