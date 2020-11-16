Neimeth, Japaul, Beta Glass top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTIALS PLC

Neimeth makes our list on the basis of its impressive full-year to September 2020 financial result, where revenue grew by 26.8% to N3.008 billion and after-tax profit by 66.4% to N220.147 million.

It closed at the last trading session at N2.67 per share, has Earning Per Share (EPS) of N0.20 and a Price to Earnings (PE) Ratio of 13.36.

JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC

Japaul appears on our list on the strength of its fundamentals, which make the stock significantly undervalued at the moment, and management announcement of investment interest in China’s H&H Mines Limited

It reported a close of N0.33 per unit at the previous session, has an EPS of N6.53 and a PE ratio of N0.05.

BETA GLASS NIGERIA PLC

Beta Glass features on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. Its previous close was N55.40 while its EPS is N7.08 and its PE Ratio is 7.82.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

Sovereign Trust makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.06 and a PE Ratio of 3.41.

IKEJA HOTEL PLC PLC

Ikeja Hotel makes our list on account of being the highest price loser last week. Opening at N1.11, the stock closed at N1, depreciating by 9.91%.

