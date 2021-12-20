Neimeth leads gainers, C&I Leasing tops losers as NGX closes at N22.12trn market cap

The market capitalisation closed at N22.12 trillion when the Nigerian bourse ended activities on Monday, while the All-Share Index hit 42,394.71.

According to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) data, investment into the bourse on Monday was N2.48 billion for 142.17 million shares exchanged in 3,749 deals.

Meanwhile, Neimeth led the gainers’ chart as its share price was up N0.16kobo to end trading at N1.79kobo from N1.63kobo per share.

UPDC’s share price gained N0.10kobo to move from N1.06 to N1.16kobo per share at the end of trading.

Royal Exchange’s share price increased by 8.70 percent to end trading with N0.75kobo from N0.69kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit stock rose 7.69 percent to move from N0.26kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Regal Insurance’s share appreciated by 7.32 percent to move from N0.41kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors pocket N20.78bn as First Bank, International Breweries trade high

On the losers’ table, C&I Leasing led the way with its share price declining from N4.60kobo to N4.20kobo per share after shedding N0.40kobo in its share price.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share depreciated from N0.58kobo to N0.54kobo per share after losing 6.90 percent from its share price during trading.

Wapic share price dropped by 5.88 percent to end trading at N0.48kobo from N0.51kobo per share.

Lasaco lost 5.45 percent in share price to end trading at N1.04 from N1.10kobo per share.

Nahco completed the list after shedding N0.12kobo from its share price to drop from N3.45kobo to N3.33kobo per share.

First Bank topped the day’s trading with 20.18 million shares worth N244.71 million.

GTCO traded 10.57 million valued at N270.90 million.

Sovereign Insurance followed with 10.10 million shares valued at N2.42 million.

Mutual Benefit sold 9.36 million shares worth N2.59 million while AIICO traded 8.83 million valued at N6 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now