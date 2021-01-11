Neimeth, Oando, Sterling Bank top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange was bearish last week on account of profit-taking efforts that saw market capitalisation shed N537 billion, with market developments and other fundamental factors during this period informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

NEIMETH PHARMACEUTICAL PLC

Neimeth tops Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist list on the basis of its proposal of N0.07 dividend per share for shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register of members by 22nd February.

The register will be closed on 23rd February preparatory to dividend payment on 12th March.

OANDO PLC

Oando appears on Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist for trading significantly below its real value. It has Earnings Per Share (EPS) of N2.32 and its Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio is currently 1.53.

STERLING BANK PLC

Sterling Bank features on our list by virtue of trading close to its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N2.02, has an EPS of N0.36 and a PE ratio of 5.62.

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

United Capital appears on our list for trading below its intrinsic value. It sells for N5 per share, has an EPS of N2.62 and a PE ratio of 1.91.

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

Caverton makes our list for currently trading below its real value. It sells for N1.98, has an EPS of N0.91 and a PE ratio of 2.18.

JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC

Japaul features on our list for being the highest price gainer in the week that just went by. Opening at N0.62, the stock closed at N0.97, appreciating by 56.45%.

