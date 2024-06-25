NELFUND postpones student loan application for state-owned institutions over low data submissions

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, on Tuesday, announced a 14-day postponement of the student loan application process for state institutions, citing “low data submissions” as the reason for the delay.

The decision was made due to the failure of several state-owned institutions to upload the required student data and fee information to the NELFUND Student Verification System.

According to the Fund, “only a limited number of state-owned institutions have successfully completed the data submission process. They Include 20 state universities out of 48, 12 state colleges out of 54 and 2 state polytechnics out of 49.”

Continuing, the fund said while it acknowledge “the efforts of these institutions, the failure to submit data from the remaining state institutions poses significant challenges to ensuring a seamless and accurate verification process for student loan applicants.”

The application window, initially set to open on June 25, 2024, will now commence on July 10, 2024 according to NELFUND.

The Fund explained that the extension will provide additional time for state institutions to comply with the data submission requirements and ensure their students can benefit from the Federal Government student loan scheme.

To facilitate an efficient and error-free application process, the Fund emphasized the importance of complete and accurate information from all state institutions, including: JAMB numbers, Matriculation numbers, Admission numbers, Full names, Level, Faculties, Departments, Duration of program, Fees and Gender of all eligible students

The fund further stated that incomplete or incorrect data submissions will result in application delays and potential disqualification for affected students.

The Fund urged all state institutions to expedite their data submission processes and ensure the accuracy of the information provided, warning that institutions that fail to meet the revised deadline risk disadvantaging their students who depend on these loans to support their education.

