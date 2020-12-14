NEM Insurance, Beta Glass, Regency Assurance top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

The market was bearish throughout last week as losses swept across trade sessions Monday through Friday, with the developments and other fundamental factors during this period informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist.

The current downturn shouldn’t be a bother to investors as a bearish market, often marked by regular falls in the price of stocks, is known to offer opportunities to investors to buy stocks at cheaper prices. However, stocks with sound fundamentals are to be considered in times like this.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

NEM INSURANCE PLC

NEM Insurance tops Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist list on the basis of its proposal of 9 for 10 bonus for shareholders who own the company’s ordinary shares and whose names appear in its register of members by 16th December.

It has Earnings Per Share (EPS) of N0.26 and its Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio is currently 9.10.

BETA GLASS PLC

Beta Glass appears on Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist for trading at its lowest price in the past 52 weeks. It sells for N55.40 per share with an EPS of N7.08 and a PE ratio of 7.82.

REGENCY ASSURANCE PLC

Regency Alliance features on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20, has an EPS of N0.10 and a PE ratio of 2.06.

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

Caverton makes our list on the basis of trading close to its lowest price in 53 weeks. The stock currently sells for N1.81, has an EPS of N0.91 and a PE ratio of 1.99.

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

FTN appears on our list for being the highest price gainer last week. Opening at N0.29, the stock closed at N0.44, appreciating by 51.72%.

