NEMA confirms death of 4 people in Lagos building collapse

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday night confirmed the death of four people in the three-storey building that collapsed in the Mushin area of Lagos.

The NEMA Zonal Coordinator in the South-West, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed this to journalists, said the victims were two men and two women.

He added that was rescued alive from the rubble of the collapsed building.

The state governor had earlier ordered investigations into the cause of the building collapse.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins, stated this at the scene of the accident.

The commissioner also ordered the demolition of an adjoining building in the area.

He directed the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory to unravel the cause of the incident.

