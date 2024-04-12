NEMA confirms recovery of male passenger from Lagos Lagoon

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed the recovery of the body of a male passenger who drowned in the Lagos Lagoon.

Two passengers – a man and a woman – were thrown out of a commercial bus into the lagoon after an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday.

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said the Marine Police recovered the body close to the scene of the accident.

The NEMA official, however, said efforts to recover the body of the female passenger were ongoing.

