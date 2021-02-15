NEMA reacts to BRT fire incident, says no casualties

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday released the results of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The Head of National Office, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, who announced the release of the examination results in Lagos, said results of 5,548 candidates were withheld over various cases of examination malpractice.

According to him, out of 61, 509 candidates that sat for the examination, 61,111 or 99.35 percent of the total candidates had their results fully processed and released.

He added that results on a few subjects for 398 others, representing 0.65 percent of the total candidates are still being processed due to some errors traceable to the candidates.

The WAEC chief revealed that the cases are being investigated and report of the investigations would be presented to the body’s appropriate committee for determination in due course.

Areghan noted that the committee’s decision would be communicated directly to the affected candidates thereafter.

On the breakdown of the results, he stated that 61,509 candidates sat for the examination at 540 centres spread across the country.

However, the figure was lower than the 66,375 candidates that wrote the examination in 2019.

He blamed the development on the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Areghan said: ”The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that out of the 61,509 candidates that sat for the examination, 31,751 of them obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, with or without English Language and or Mathematics.

”A total of 24,491 other candidates obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

”Of this number, 12,040, representing 49.16 percent, are male candidates while 12,451 others representing 50.84 percent are female candidates.

”The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates, 2018 and 2019, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics, were 35.99 and 35.10 percent respectively.

“Thus, there is a marginal increase of 4.72 percent in performance in this regard.”

