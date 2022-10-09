NEMA recommends airlift of flood victims in Anambra

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday called for the airlift of people trapped by flood in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The NEMA Zonal Coordinator, South-East, Mr. Thickman Tanimu, made the call in a chat with journalists in Awka.

He said any boat that goes to the area might capsize because the flood has covered the houses to roof level.

At least 76 people leaving the area died when their boat capsized on Friday.

Tanimu said: “The report we are receiving is that as of Friday, the flood level rose above the 2012 level by 11 percent.

“People were thinking that it is the normal flood water that will eventually recede, which is why they refused to leave their homes.

Read also:NEMA confirms death of 4 people in Lagos building collapse

“What I suspected happened at Ogbaru, Anambra, going by the report we received from the State Emergency Management Agency, is that the water kept rising and the people were trapped.

“They decided to escape the rising water and 85 of them jam-packed a boat which capsized due to the rising flood.

“It is very unfortunate because the flood has covered many houses up to roof level.

“Out of the 85 persons, nine were found and the remaining 76 are nowhere to be found.

“Also at Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area in Enugu, two men and a pregnant woman died in the flood.”

By Promise Eze

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now