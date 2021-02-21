NEMA recovers seven bodies from scene of air mishap, NAF chief orders probe of accident | Ripples Nigeria

The National Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has recovered seven bodies from the scene of Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crash in Abuja.

The military aircraft crashed on the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after reporting an engine failure at about mid-day.

The NEMA Director-General, Alhaji Abass Idriss, told journalists the remains of the crash victims had been deposited at a Nigerian Air Force morgue in Abuja.

He said: “We recovered seven bodies from the crash site and the remains have been taken to the NAF morgue. The NAF has the manifest and they know all those on board. The plane did not crash into any building or individuals on the ground, so all the people on board have been accounted for.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Isiaka Amao, has ordered an immediate probe into the cause of the accident.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said: “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all seven personnel on board died in the crash.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal I.O. Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of the investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”

