NEMA responds to Plateau deadly attacks, says 1,820 displaced

In the wake of devastating attacks that claimed at least 52 lives and displaced over 1,820 people in Plateau State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, has launched a rapid assessment of the affected communities.

The attacks, which occurred between March 27 and April 2, 2025, targeted villages within the Bokkos Local Government Area, including Ruwi, Hurti, Tadai, Gwande, Manguna, and Dafo. NEMA, in a statement released on its X account, confirmed the brutal assaults and widespread destruction.

“Concurrently, arrangements are being finalized for the delivery of relief materials approved by the Federal Government, in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to provide swift humanitarian assistance to the victims,” NEMA stated, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. “In addition, a high-level team from NEMA headquarters, led by the Director General, is en route to Plateau State to reinforce ongoing efforts by the NEMA Zonal Office in Jos. This visit aims to further coordinate relief interventions and ensure an efficient and timely response.”

The agency’s assessment revealed the extent of the displacement. “Three displacement camps have been established in Daffo, Hurti, and Gwande, while others are currently being hosted by local communities,” NEMA reported.

Read also: Iwobi scores as Fulham beat Liverpool, Chelsea draw at Brentford

“An in-depth report confirms the killing of at least 52 persons between 27th March and 2nd April 2025. Five persons are still reported missing in Hurti. Two critically injured individuals are receiving treatment at Plateau Specialist Hospital, while over 20 others are admitted at Cottage Hospital, Bokkos Town. The security situation remains tense. NEMA is coordinating with the State Emergency Management Agency and the Chairman of Bokkos LGA to assess the camp situation and provide urgent assistance”, the statement added.

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. “I have directed security agencies to hunt down the attackers, and they will face severe punishment when apprehended,” Tinubu said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu also expressed his condolences to the Plateau State government and Governor Caleb Mutfwang. “He assured Mutfwang of his support in ending this spate of wanton bloodletting on the Plateau,” the statement added. Additionally, Tinubu urged the affected communities to cooperate with authorities. “Tinubu commiserated with the government of Plateau State and Governor Caleb Mutfwang, urging the affected communities to cooperate with the authorities and security agencies by volunteering information to catch the perpetrators and secure their communities.”

NEMA has promised to provide further updates as the situation unfolds, as they continue to coordinate relief efforts amidst the tense security situation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now