NEMA says 7,000 residents affected by bandit attacks in two Sokoto LGAs | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
NEMA says 7,000 residents affected by bandit attacks in two Sokoto LGAs
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that about 7,000 persons were affected by recent bandit attacks in Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.
It said a joint assessment carried out by staff of NEMA and Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), established that about 6,200 of the affected persons are currently living in camps and host communities at Sabon Birni Primary School and Isa town in Sokoto State, as well as neighbouring Shinkafi town, in Zamfara State, respectively.
Head of NEMA’s Sokoto Operations Office, Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Kafindangi, who led the assessment team on behalf of the Agency’s Director General, AVM. Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd.), sympathized with the affected persons and assured them of necessary relief support.
READ ALSO: 2.4m Nigerians hit by flood disaster in 2020 —NEMA
Many communities in Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State were affected by several incidents of the alleged bandit attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives, injury, property damages including houses, livestock and displacement of the people from their homes forcing them to flee to other neighbouring communities.
NEMA Head Media and Public Relations Manzo Ezekiel in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, states that due to the tense security situation, the NEMA team could not access the areas immediately.
According to the statement, security operatives deployed to the area, especially the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police personnel facilitated the assessment which was conducted also with officials of the affected Local Government Areas and community leaders.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...