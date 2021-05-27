 NEMA says 7,000 residents affected by bandit attacks in two Sokoto LGAs | Ripples Nigeria
NEMA says 7,000 residents affected by bandit attacks in two Sokoto LGAs

Published

8 seconds ago

on

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that about 7,000 persons were affected by recent bandit attacks in Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

It said a joint assessment carried out by staff of NEMA and Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), established that about 6,200 of the affected persons are currently living in camps and host communities at Sabon Birni Primary School and Isa town in Sokoto State, as well as neighbouring Shinkafi town, in Zamfara State, respectively.

Head of NEMA’s Sokoto Operations Office, Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Kafindangi, who led the assessment team on behalf of the Agency’s Director General, AVM. Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd.), sympathized with the affected persons and assured them of necessary relief support.

READ ALSO: 2.4m Nigerians hit by flood disaster in 2020 —NEMA

Many communities in Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State were affected by several incidents of the alleged bandit attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives, injury, property damages including houses, livestock and displacement of the people from their homes forcing them to flee to other neighbouring communities.

NEMA Head Media and Public Relations Manzo Ezekiel in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, states that due to the tense security situation, the NEMA team could not access the areas immediately.

According to the statement, security operatives deployed to the area, especially the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police personnel facilitated the assessment which was conducted also with officials of the affected Local Government Areas and community leaders.

