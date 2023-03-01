NEMA warns Nigerians of severe flooding in 2023

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned Nigerians to expect severe flooding this year.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, who gave the warning at a two-day Experts’ Technical Meeting on 2023 Climate-Related Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation Strategies on Wednesday in Abuja, said there had been seasonal climate predictions and annual flood outlooks by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

He said last year’s flood disaster in the country was an eye-opener for NEMA and warned that the agency would spread early warning messages and signals to states, local government areas and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ahmed said: “We have started early this year, as we are ready for early warning and early action.

“We will bombard every citizen, state and local government areas with this information as we want them to know that it is serious.

READ ALSO: 2.4 million displaced in Nigeria’s flood – NEMA

“We will not keep quiet. We want them to know that there will be flood this year.”

He urged Nigerians living around water channels and flood plains to relocate to safer grounds.

“This time, we came out early with this prediction and we expect that relevant actors, governments and individuals will go to work.

“We expect that actions should be taken, especially at the sub-national levels, early enough, to mitigate the impact of flooding in the country,” the NEMA chief added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now