NEMESIS: Army blames IPOB for planting explosive device that injured members

Published

5 mins ago

on

Army debunks alleged attack on Nigerian villages by Cameroonian militants

The Nigerian Army has reacted to an explosion which seriously injured two members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo State on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Thursday, the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that exploded was actually planted by members of IPOB and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The exploded IED, according to Onyeama, caused severe injuries to two members of the outlawed group.

In the statement, Nwachukwu said the incident which occurred along Eke Ututu – Orsu Road in Orsu Local Government Area of the state, was meant to enable the IPOB and ESN operatives to evade troops going after them.

Read also: Nigerian Army dismisses reports on soldiers’ involvement in Methodist Church Prelate’s abduction

“The dissidents inadvertently stepped on the IED which they had earlier planted along several routes in Orlu, Orsu Local Government Area, while they were attempting to evade troops’ onslaught against terrorists in the area.

“The outlawed group has severally planted IEDs along troops’ patrol routes in a failed effort to bring harm to the troops.

“We urge all peace loving people of the South-East to please inform troops of possible areas where these explosives have been buried for proper evacuation and disposal,” he said in the statement.

Related Topics:
