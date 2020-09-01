NERC approves implementation of electricity tariff hike

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved the implementation of the new electricity tariff effective from September 1 (today).

The NERC announced the hike in electricity tariff on July 1 but the National Assembly prevailed on the electricity distribution companies to suspend the implementation of the new tariff till the first quarter of 2021 due to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s economy.

READ ALSO: Proposed electricity tariff increase will not affect the poor —NERC

However, in a document released on Tuesday, the commission said electricity customers, except those receiving less than 12 hours of supply, would have to pay more for electricity starting from September 1.

It added that the new tariff was based on the hours of electricity supply available to the customers.

NERC also classified the customers into maximum demand and non-maximum demand customers as against the previous residential, commercial, and industrial customer arrangement.

Join the conversation

Opinions