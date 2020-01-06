NERC denies hiking electricity tariff

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Monday denied hiking electricity tariffs, saying the review of the Multi-Year Tariff Order, (MYTO) does not translate to an immediate increase in tariff for electricity consumers.

However, electricity distribution companies under the aegis of Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) have declared that they would begin implementation of the tariff increase from April 1.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NERC, Prof. James Momoh, said from next month, the Commission would begin the regulation of estimated billing by electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) who fail to provide meters for their customers.

Momoh said the review of the MYTO was the main mandate that NERC statutorily carries out every six months, adding that the latest review would only become effective after consultation with the public.

He added that in the next three months the Commission would engage the public on consultation on the planned review of the electricity tariff.

He said: “The proposed tariff review is what we are mandated to do as a regulator. We did the first one around June. January is here, we have done it. We have no option than to do our jobs. We have done the review and it is subject to public consultation.

“In the next three months we will engage you for consultations. We have given the report card of what we saw based on all indices for doing the review. We did not say it is binding tomorrow morning. We said we are going to the second thing: consultation.

“The order is simply a communication of what we have done as a regulator looking at what it takes to increase or decrease tariff. If at the end of our meeting, back and front, we say increase, there is increase; if we say no increase, no increase.

“It is going to be based on our engagement at the public forum. No increase to tariff. We are not leaving any stone unturned. We do not want any increase without negotiations with the customers. I am a customer too. As customers, we will pay our bills. But if you suddenly change it, I need to know why. It must be for the good of everybody. Don’t forget, the service must improve.”

