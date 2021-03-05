NERC directs DisCos to replace three million faulty, obsolete meters | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Friday directed the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to replace over three million faulty and obsolete meters for their customers.

The commission gave the directive in Order No. NERC/246/2021 signed by its Chairman, Sanusi Garba and Commissioner Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, in Abuja.

According to NERC, the instructions are in line with its metering code and other regulatory instruments.

The statement read: “Under no circumstances shall the customer be placed on estimated billing on account of the DisCos failure to install a replacement meter after the removal of the faulty/obsolete meter.”

“The existence of a large population of unmetered customers contributed to threats affecting the financial viability of NESI as unmetered end-use customers expressed deep dissatisfaction with the estimated billing methodology.

“The revenue assurance objectives of DisCos have also been challenged by being unable to properly account for the utilisation of electricity by end-use customers”.

NERC further noted that customers should only be billed for loss of revenue where the DisCos established meter tampering, by-pass, or unauthorised access as contained in its Order/REG/ 41/2017 on Unauthorised Access, Meter Tampering, and Bypass.

“Activation tokens should be issued to customers immediately after replacement of the faulty/obsolete meter,” it added

