NERC dismisses reports on increase of electricity tariff

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has dismissed reports on the increase in electricity tariff.

There were reports on Thursday that the commission had approved a new electricity tariff in the country.

The tariff, according to the reports, was initially slated to take off in January but was delayed by the Federal Government.

The NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, who made the clarification in a statement on Friday, said the commission has not authorised any new tariff hike in recent months.

He added that the last tariff review was approved on December 31, 2021, and took effect in February.

“I want to, on behalf of the management of NERC, clearly state that as of today, we have not approved any rate review and no indication that any Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) are increasing their tariff.

“If you notice that the rate you buy tariff has changed within the last one to three weeks, we want evidence. The information posted on the NERC website was the last tariff rate review in December 2021.

“Our function is to approve applications for tariffs for Distribution companies, and we have not received any.

“We have clearly said that we have an obligation by law to do a minor review every six months to take care of inflation, FOREX, and so on.”

