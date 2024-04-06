NERC gives DisCoS April 11 deadline to refund wrongly billed customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has given the 11 electricity distribution companies till April 11 to refund customers wrongly billed at the new rate.

The commission’s Deputy General Manager, Market Competition and Rates, Mr. Abba Terab, disclosed this in a disclosed this in a document made available to journalists on Saturday in Lagos.

NERC directed the DisCoS to refund the money the payment through energy tokens no later than April 11 and file evidence of compliance by April 12.

It also directed the companies to provide as much clarity as possible to all affected customers on the matter.

The document read: “All DisCoS are hereby directed to implement the following updates:

1. All DisCoS shall ensure that only the newly approved Band A feeders listed in their April 2024 supplementary orders are maintained as Band A for the purpose of vending to prepaid customers and billing for postpaid customers on their networks.

2. All DisCoS are required to immediately post on their websites the schedule of approved Band A feeders that have been affected by the rate review.

3. All DisCoS shall set up a portal by 10th April 2024 on their website that allows all customers to check their current Bands by entering their meter or account numbers.

4. All customers wrongly billed at the new rate should be refunded through energy tokens no later than Thursday 11th April 2024, and file evidence of compliance with the Commission by 12th April 2024.

5. The Commission shall monitor compliance with the requirements listed above and shall continue to provide support to all stakeholders as required.”

The commission on Wednesday announced an increase in electricity tariff for Band A customers in the country.

Customers in Band A enjoy an electricity supply for 20 hours per day.

The NERC Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, who announced the increase at a media briefing in Abuja, said customers would now pay ₦225 kilowatts per hour, up from the current ₦66 following the development.

