NESG to engage presidential candidates on plans for Nigeria’s economy
The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has revealed plans to engage presidential candidates for February 25 elections as regards the economy of the country.
This was according to a statement by the group’s CEO, Laoye Jaiyeola, in Abuja, on Monday.
Jaiyeola said the dialogue was geared towards keeping Nigerians and stakeholders informed about peaceful, informed and accountable democratic participation
He also said the platform would provide an avenue for presidential candidates to discuss their economic agenda for the country.
READ ALSO:2023: ‘Prevailing circumstances’ force NESG, NEDG to postpone presidential debate on economic policy
“Nigeria is at a decisive point in its history and as we countdown to the 2023 polls, it is critical, like never before, to nudge Nigerians towards making informed voting choices. The challenge before us, therefore, is to ensure the evolution of a process towards a leadership with a broad knowledge of the issues and the political will to steer the ship of our great nation towards shared economic prosperity.
“In a bid to live up to our mandate to foster the establishment of an economic foundation for democracy, we will actively seek independent direct engagements with the presidential candidates on critical economic policy reform issues and prescriptions, in the national interest.
“The Presidential Dialogue on Economic Policy will seek to curate content that focuses on the state of the economy and addresses the concerns of the citizens before the 2023 presidential elections.”
