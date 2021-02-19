NESG urges FG to make policies to ensure less dependence on foreign loans | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NESG urges FG to make policies to ensure less dependence on foreign loans
The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has advised the Federal Government to take tough but necessary policy choices, to be able to improve on its revenue and reduce its dependence on foreign and local loans to fund the budget deficit.
Mr Laoye Jaiyeola, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NESG, gave this advice in an interview, on Friday, February 19, in Abuja.
Jaiyeola, also a past President of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), said that, though the debt to GDP ratio could be low, the revenue that went into debt servicing was still on the high side.
“We should all be worried about the rising debt profile of the country.
“Some people say that the debt to GDP ratio is still low. It could be low, but servicing debt is still a problem.
“In the last two years, 25 per cent to 30 per cent of our revenue have gone into servicing debt, which now stands at N32.223 trillion.
“If we expend such huge sums on debt servicing, what about recurrent expenditure? What about capital expenditure?
“It means we will be moving deeper and deeper into debt,” he said.
The NESG CEO emphasised that the major concern was how the debt would be continuously serviced.
He suggested a drastic cut in recurrent expenditure, as well as the removal of subsidies in electricity and petroleum products, as a way of reducing the debt burden.
Jaiyeola also suggested improved security to be able to attract more enduring and sustainable foreign investments that can boost government revenue.
“We must make tough choices. We cannot borrow ourselves out of problems.
READ MORE: Nigerian economy needs about N10.1trn stimulus to recover from COVID-19 –NESG
“Government should be ready to take such choices; labour must be ready to accept those choices, and Nigerians must be ready to accept such choices.
“For a start, what government spends on recurrent expenditure is not sustainable. Our tariff on electricity is lower than most countries in West Africa, the pump price of petrol in Nigeria is still lower than that of our neighbouring countries.
“Above all, we need security, physical security, financial security, emotional security. These will help attract investment to our country and contribute to economic growth,” he said.
Jaiyeola also advised the government to encourage consumption of locally manufactured goods and services to reduce pressure on the Naira and make it stable.
“The reason we all care about the value of the Naira to the Dollar is because we need to import.
“If we can access good medical facilities at home, good education, and we do not import fuel, we will not care about the value of the Dollar.
“If we produce what we consume and consume what we produce, the value of the Naira will stabilise,” he said,
Join the conversation
Business
Fidelity Bank secures N41.2bn loan, as unsecured bond is fully subscribed
Fidelity Bank is set to acquire a debt of N41.2 billion as its unsecured subordinated bond received 100% subscription.
The bond is exchanged for credit which is expected to mature by 2032.
The lender concluded the issuance of the offer for subscription of N41,213,000,000 at 8.5% fixed rate, according to a statement released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Note that unsecured subordinated bonds is a loan source used by companies to raise funds or secure credit to finance their operation. It is a form of debt that is not considered a priority by the company when in a bankrupt state.
READ ALSO: Fidelity Bank slashes card spending limit as forex scarcity worsens
That’s why it is described as unsecured, as it is highly risky for the creditors offering the finance, when compared to other type of bonds. Companies usually pay off other debts before tending to unsecured subordinated bond.
Despite the risk, Fidelity Bank’s bond offer was subscribed 100%, with a total of 107 commitment forms for 56,593,000 units received in connection with the offer, but 78 commitment forms for 41,213,000 units within the clearing price of 8.5% were accepted.
Join the conversation
Business
New details emerge, as CAP nears acquisition of Portland Paints
As Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc nears acquisition of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, both companies have undergone their court-ordered meeting, as they reach a resolution which pushes the acquisition plan towards the end.
Prior to the court-ordered meeting, CAP had offered Portland Paints’ shareholders cash consideration of N2.90 kobo for every share held in Portland Paints or a share consideration of 1 new ordinary share of CAP at N0.50kobo, in exchange for every 8 ordinary share held in Portland Paints.
Portland Paints shareholders have agreed to the offer, which will pend till regulatory approval from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the court, a statement released to the investing public on Thursday, disclosed.
In October last year, both companies had explained how they arrived at the pay-off, “The proposed consideration represents a 45% premium to the last traded share price of Portland Paints on October 16, 2020, being the last business day prior to the date on which CAP sent its merger proposal to the Board of Portland Paints and a 41% premium on the trading price as at close of trading on October 23, 2020.”
Ripples Nigeria gathered that upon the acquisition becoming effective, 99,176,942 of Portland Paints shares will be alloted to CAP’s Scheme Shareholders who elect to receive the share consideration.
Meanwhile, once CAP and Portland Paints conclude the consolidation, Portland Paints brand name will be dropped, as CAP will remain. Part of the deal include CAP absorbing Portland Paints liabilities including debts.
Read also: Portland Paints announces merger plan with CAP Plc
All the products under Portland Paints will also be owned by CAP, expanding the companies dominance in the paint market which consist of Berger Paints, Dulux, Meyer Paints, President Paints, Eagle Paints and many other small brands.
While speaking on the essence of the acquisition, the firm said, “CAP and Portland Paints play in distinct segments, and the enlarged CAP will have a broader portfolio covering the top-end/premium decorative segment, the mid-market decorative segments as well as the industrial segment (in particular marine and protective coatings).
“We believe that the Proposed Merger will provide our customers access to a broader product portfolio and a wider range of value options to meet their needs.” the company stated in October 2020.
Note that both regulator and the court could modify the details of the deal, but CAP and Portland Paints have given their directors authority to accept the modification as seen fit by the SEC and the court.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
Join the conversation
Business
RipplesMetrics…How Nigeria entered, exited recession (Animation)
On Thursday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released Nigeria’s Gross Domestic report to show how the economy had fared in 2020.
While some sectors recorded growth despite the challenges of the pandemic and an economic recession, some other sectors plunged, living workers in those sectors fearing for their jobs.
The NBS report shows that the full-year GDP contracted by 1.92 percent in 2020 from a growth of 2.27 recorded in 2019.
Within the year, the second and third quarter drove Nigeria into recession before a surprising rebound in the fourth quarter to 0.11 percent.
During the year, Ripples Nigeria observed the following sectors as the best and worst-performing sectors in 2020.
Quarrying and other Mineral sector
The Quarrying and other Mineral sector emerged the best performing sector in 2020, growing 21.16 percent.
Telecommunications and Information
The Telecommunications and Information sector took the second spot of top performers, growing by 15.90 percent in 2020 compared to 11.41 percent in 2019 and 17.64 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.
This sector drove the overall performance of the information and communications sector to 12.90 percent, up from 11.08 percent recorded in 2019.
Financial Institutions
Financial institutions emerged as the third best performing sector in 2020, growing by 13.34 percent compared to 2.24 percent in 2019.
Although the sector contracted 2.48 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, the contraction was offset by the strong growth recorded in the other quarters.
The overall financial and insurance sector grew 9.37 in 2020 from 2.56 in 2019. This growth was mainly driven by the financial institutions as the insurance sector plunged 15.30 percent.
Broadcasting
This sector under the information and communications sector grew 4.85 percent in 2020 compared to 2.29 percent in 2019 and 4.42 percent in Q4’20.
The broadcasting sector alongside the telecommunication sectors were the only sectors that boosted the growth of the information and communications sector.
Read also: Nigeria exits recession, as GDP grows by 0.11% in Q4 2020
Motor vehicles and assembly
Motor vehicles and assembly recorded a growth of 4.03 percent, higher than 2.31 recorded in 2019 and 2.02 percent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.
This sector grew 1.04 percent, 6.95 percent, and 7.03 percent in the first, second, and third quarter of 2020.
Top five declining sectors
While some sectors stood resilient some other sectors in the economy could not withstand the pressure from the pandemic. These sectors were;
Oil refining
Oil refining contracted by 66.2 percent in 2020 compared to a contraction of 31.39 percent in the previous year, and 56.50 recorded in the second quarter of 2020.
Air Transport
The Covid-19 induced lockdown led to a contraction of 36.98 percent in air transport, waning from a growth of 13.17 percent in the year 2019.
Air transport recorded a 5.68 percent in the first quarter of 2020 after which it contracted by 57.38 percent, 38.86 percent and 51.69 percent in the second, third and fourth quarter respectively.
Rail Transport and Pipeline
Rail transport and pipeline also contracted by 33.64 percent in 2020 compared to 1.74 in 2019, and 11.99 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Road Transport
Reeling from the effect of the pandemic, the road transport sector also contracted by 22.25 percent in 2020 compared to a growth of 11.24 percent in 2019, and 1.37 percent in Q4’2020.
Coal Mining
Coal Mining also contracted by 20.50 percent compared to a growth of 13.15 in the full year of 2019 and contracted 23.16 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
Sports
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. The one-time...
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
Trending
-
Life's Blog22 hours ago
‘I can’t stay with just one woman,’ Don Jazzy explains why he is still single
-
Politics23 hours ago
Nigeria’s next war will take place in forests, says ex-defence chief
-
Politics23 hours ago
Buratai blames Nigeria’s worsening insecurity on ‘ungovernable spaces’
-
Graffiti8 hours ago
It is not Buhari, stupid!
-
Politics7 hours ago
Hausa, Yoruba, Igbos, not Fulani are the real beneficiaries of banditry —Gov Mohammed
-
Metro21 hours ago
EFCC arraigns man for alleged N29m fraud in Borno
-
Politics11 hours ago
Again, former CBN Gov, Soludo, to run for Anambra gubernatorial election
-
Nigeria In One Minute11 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 19, 2021