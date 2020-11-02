Nestle, Airtel, Nigerian Breweries, Seplat top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

NESTLE NIGERIA PLC

Nestle makes our list on the basis of its declaration of N25 interim dividend per share for its shareholders for the 9-month period ended September 20202.

The qualification date is 20th November while the payment date is 7th December.

AIRTEL AFRICA PLC

Airtel Africa appears on our list on account of its announcement of an interim dividend per share of $1.5c for half year 2020-21.

The qualification date is 12th November while payment is scheduled for on around 11th December.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

Nigerian Breweries features on our list by virtue of its declaration of N0.25 dividend per share for its shareholders for the 9-month period ended September 2020.

The qualification date is 20th November while the payment date is 1st December.

SEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Seplat appears on our list by reason of its announcement of an interim dividend per share of $0.05 for the 9-month period ended 31st December 2019.

The qualification date is 13th November while payment is scheduled for on or around 7th December.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC

Custodian Investment features on our list due to its impressive 9-month period ended September 2020 financial results, which saw gross revenue grow by 42% to N22.815 billion and after-tax profit by 9.3% to N1.501 billion.

The qualification date is 15th September while payment is scheduled for 23rd September.

TOTAL NIGERIA PLC

Total makes our account of its impressive 9-month period ended September 2020 financials, which saw profit grow by 344% to N500.119 million.

PORTLAND PAINTS & PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC

Portland Paints makes our list on the basis of emerging as the best performing stock last week. Opening at N2.05, it closed at N2.71, gaining 32.20%.

MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC

Morison appears on our list this week for being the worst performing stock for last week. It opened at N0.60 and closed at N0.54, shedding 10%.