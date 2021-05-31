Nestle, Nigerian Breweries, MTN and Mutual Benefit make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nestle, Nigerian Breweries, MTN and Mutual Benefit make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list
Nestle Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, MTN Nigeria and Mutial Benefit made the stocks to watch list this week with their on and off capital market activities which made news in the business community.
Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
Nestle Nigeria
The company continues to record insider dealings involving its parent company, Nestle S.A. Last week, over $500 million was invested into the food and beverage producer.
The acquisition of shares by Nestle S.A made the local subsidiary share price gain N15.5kobo per share in the last day of last week. This has increased the stock value, making Nestle Nigeria one of the company to watch out for at the capital market this week.
Nigerian Breweries
Shareholders of the alcohol manufacturer gained N20 billion within last week’s five trading days following an increase in its market value. The stock value of Nigerian Breweries rose by 4.46 percent.
This is after gaining N2.5kobo between last week’s Monday and Friday. So the company would be going into this new week as one of the sought after stock of last week – but investors need to trade with caution as shareholders could engage in profit-taking.
MTN Nigeria
Holders of the telecommunications company lost over N100 billion when some shareholders engaged in profit-taking to take advantage of its profit gains. This caused the market value to drop according to analysis of trading activities.
Read also: Zenith, Access Bank, C&I Leasing, Eterna Oil make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list
MTN Nigeria’s market capitalisation fell to N3.2 trillion by end of Friday, against N3.3 trillion which it opened the capital market with last week – so when going into the Nigerian bourse this week, go with caution if MTN is on your radar.
Mutual Benefit
Mutual Benefit joined the list following its closing performance last week. It recorded the fifth most active trade as investors interest in the company increased Mutual Benefit’s share value.
The stock price closed the week at N0.48kobo after gaining 9.09 percent in one day. Shareholders seem to be holding for long, but when trading this week, it’s advisable to do so with caution in order to avoid the capital market’s uncertainty impact.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...