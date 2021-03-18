Nestle S.A invest another round of capital into Nestle Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nestle S.A invest another round of capital into Nestle Nigeria
Nestle S.A has been busy infusing capital into Nestle Nigeria since the first week of March 2021, and the Switzerland-based company is not ready to stop the roll out of funds into the Nigerian subsidiary.
In its recent investment round, Nestle S.A inserted N500 million into Nestle Nigeria, after acquiring 400,000 shares of the Nigerian food and beverage company on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
The foreign company purchased the shares at N1,375 per share. On Tuesday, 448,080 shares of Nestle Nigeria were purchased on the trading floor, but majority of the shares, 400,000 was bought by Nestle S.A.
Read also: Nestle Nigeria pays out N33.7bn profit as dividend
The recent acquisition and investment by Nestle S.A followed three other investment round in the first and second week of March. Ripples Nigeria had reported that the company invested N3.7 billion during that period.
Nestle S.A, which is the major shareholder of the Nigerian subsidiary, had initially invested N2.92 billion after acquiring 2.16 million shares within two days, March 2 and 3.
Then in the second week, March 12, Nestle S.A made another round of investment worth N773.79 million following the acquisition of 562,796 shares. In total, over N4 billion has been invested in Nestle Nigeria by its majority shareholder.
Nestle S.A holds 66.50 percent shares of Nestle Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited account for 6.28 percent, as of December 31, 2020, but no other shareholder holds above 5 percent.
