Netanyahu seeks tariff relief, Gaza truce renewal in Trump White House meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House on Monday, seeking to persuade President Donald Trump to grant Israel an exemption from recently imposed US tariffs and to garner further support regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza and tensions with Iran.

Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since his January return to office, aimed to address the “stinging US tariffs that have shaken the world.” “We’re going to talk about trade, and we’re going to talk about the obvious subject,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. “There’s a lot of things going on with the Middle East right now that have to be silenced.”

Netanyahu’s agenda included meetings with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Sunday night, followed by a meeting with Trump’s special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday. His primary objective was to convince Trump to reverse or reduce the 17 percent levy on Israeli imports.

Prior to his departure from Budapest, Netanyahu emphasized the significance of the meeting. “I’m the first international leader, the first foreign leader who will meet with President Trump on a matter so crucial to Israel’s economy,” he said in a statement.

“I believe this reflects the special personal relationship and the unique bond between the United States and Israel, which is so vital at this time.” He had stated his discussions would cover “the tariff regime that has also been imposed on Israel.”

Analysts suggest Netanyahu sought to secure a tariff exemption for Israel. “The urgency (of the visit) makes sense in terms of stopping it before it gets institutionalized,” said Jonathan Rynhold, head of political studies at Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv. He noted that such an exemption would “please Republicans in Congress, whose voters care about Israel but are unwilling to confront Trump on this at this point.”

Israel had attempted to preempt the tariffs by lifting all remaining Israeli duties on US goods, but Trump did not grant an exemption, citing the US trade deficit with Israel.

In addition to trade, Netanyahu also aimed to discuss the war in Gaza, the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, and “the growing threat from Iran,” according to his office. “Israel resumed intense strikes on Gaza on March 18, and the weeks-long ceasefire with Hamas that the United States, Egypt and Qatar had brokered collapsed.”

The renewed conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with “nearly 1,400 people killed in renewed Israeli air and ground operations, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.” “Palestinian militants in Gaza are still holding 58 hostages, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.”

Regarding Iran, “Trump has been pressing for ‘direct talks’ with Tehran on a new deal to curb the Islamic republic’s nuclear programme.” However, “Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said Tehran’s proposal for indirect negotiations was ‘generous, responsible and wise.’” The potential for Israeli military action against Iranian nuclear facilities, possibly with US support, remains a point of speculation.

