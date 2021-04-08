Netflix acquires Kanye West's documentary for $30 million | Ripples Nigeria

American recording artiste, Kanye West has reportedly sold a documentary to Netflix for $30 million.

Kanye West’s recent deal with Netflix is coming after his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian became a certified billionaire.

According to a report on Billboard, the music mogul turned fashion designer wants it to be a multi-part documentary to be directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah aka Coodie & Chike, who helmed West’s music videos for “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks.”

A source told the outlet that Simmons has been working with West since the ’90s, capturing behind-the-scenes footage and chronicling his rise to superstardom.

The documentary will reportedly detail “the rapper and producer’s rise to success and fame’s impact on him as well as hip-hop’s impact on popular culture and the world’s evolving relationship with celebrity.”

The project will also address personal matters such as the death of West’s mother, Donda.

“While West is not creatively involved in the production, a second source says he essentially has given his support by allowing himself to be filmed by Coodie & Chike for 21 years,” the source added.

It’s reported that the project will debut sometime in 2022 on the streaming service, Netflix.

