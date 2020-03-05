Netflix lists Kemi Adetiba among 55 groundbreaking women in entertainment

American media-services provider and Production Company, Netflix is partnering with United Nations Women to launch a special collection titled “Because She Watched” curated by groundbreaking women in entertainment from around the world, and Nigeria’s Kemi Adetiba is listed among them.

Adetiba is the only Nigerian director with a fully Nigerian production who is honoured on this list alongside Genevieve Nnaji, whose Lionheart is also listed on the 50 projects being celebrated this International Women’s Day on Netflix.

Curated by female creators from behind and in front of the camera, who live all around the world – including Sophia Loren, Salma Hayek, Yalitza Aparicio, Millie Bobby Brown, Laurie Nunn, Lana Condor, Petra Costa and Ava DuVernay, the collection is expected to be available all year.

“This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women’s stories and showing women in all their diversity.

“It’s about making visible the invisible, and proving that only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind the camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish,” said Anita Bhatia, UN Women Deputy Executive Director.

Created for International Women’s Day, whose official theme this year is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights,” the collection celebrates the stories that have inspired women around the world.

“Having a world where everyone is truly represented is about true democracy. And truly seeing ourselves allows us to envision endless possibilities for ourselves, and each other,” said actress during the official unveiling of the list of 55 Laverne Cox.

READ ALSO: CHURCHILL TO TONTO DIKEH: Leave me alone, face your career!

Listed below are all the women participating in the project and all the films, series and documentaries they have curated.

Alejandra Azcárate (Colombia) – Vis a Vis

Alice Wu (United States) – Frances Ha

Andrea Barata Ribeiro (Brazil) – Sex Education

Anna Winger (Germany) – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ava DuVernay (United States) – A Wrinkle in Time

Barbara Lopez (Mexico) – Scandal

Beren Saat (Turkey) – Bird Box

Bruna Mascarenhas (Brazil) – Quien Te Cantará

Cecilia Suárez (Mexico) – Marriage Story

Chris Nee (United States) – Orange is the New Black

Christian Serratos (United States) – The Goop Lab

Cindy Bishop (Thailand) – Anne with an E

Elena Fortes (Mexico) – Atlantique

Esther Acebo (Spain) – Chef’s Table: Bo Songvisava

Fadily Camara (France) – How to Get Away with Murder

Fanny Herrero (France) – Je Parle Toute Seule

Fatimah Abu Bakar (Malaysia) – Babies

Francesca Comencini (Italy) – What Happened, Miss Simone?

Giovanna Ewbank (Brazil) – The Most Beautiful Thing

Hanna Ardéhn (Sweden) – Silence of the Lambs

Hazar Ergüçlü (Turkey) – House of Cards

Hend Sabry (Egypt) – Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Ida Elise Broch (Norway) – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Janet Mock (United States) – Paris Is Burning

Joyce Cheng (Hong Kong) – Queer Eye

Juliana Vicente (Brazil) – When They See Us

Kemi Adetiba (Nigeria) – King of Boys

Kiara Advani (India) – Lust Stories

Lali Espósito (Argentina) – Notting Hill

Lana Condor (United States) – Grace and Frankie

Lauren Morelli (United States) – Julie & Julia

Laurie Nunn (United Kingdom) – The Keepers

Laverne Cox (United States) – A Call to Courage

Liz Garbus (United States) – She’s Gotta Have It

Logan Browning (United States) – Someone Great

Lynn Fainchtein (Mexico) – 2001: A Space Odyssey

Marcela Benjumea (Colombia) – Dead to Me

Mercedes Morán (Argentina) – Aquarius

Mika Ninagawa (Japan) – In the Realm of the Senses

Millie Bobby Brown (United Kingdom) – Miss Americana

Mina El Hammani (Spain) – ¿Qué Coño Está Pasando?

Mindy Kaling (United States) – Chewing Gum

Mira Lesmana (Indonesia) – ROMA

Mithila Palkar (India) – Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette

Nahnatchka Khan (United States) – Young Adult

Ngô Thanh Vân (Vietnam) – Wonder Woman

Nosipho Dumisa (South Africa) – Gravity

Pathy Dejesus (Brazil) – Raising Dion

Paulina Garcia (Chile) – Deux Jours, Une Nuit

Petra Costa (Brazil) – Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

Salma Hayek (Mexico) – Unbelievable

Sandi Tan (Singapore) – Russian Doll

Shefali Shah (India) – Delhi Crime

Sophia Loren (Italy) – The Crown

Yalitza Aparicio (Mexico) – Knock Down the House

Join the conversation

Opinions