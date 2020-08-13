Netflix partners Nigeria comedy group, Ikorodu Bois

These are certainly exciting times for Nigeria’s fast-rising comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, after they confirmed receiving filming equipment from American video streaming company – Netflix.

The group which consists of three brothers and a cousin, all aged between 10 and 23, known for remaking scenes from famous music videos and Hollywood films confirmed receiving the equipments from Netflix in a video on their official Twitter page on Wednesday.

In the video clip on their Twitter handle, Babatunde Sanni, the eldest, who edits their videos and manages the group thanked Netflix for the production equipment on behalf of the others.

Recall two months ago that Ikorodu Bois were invited by Hollywood producers, Russo Brothers to attend the virtual premiere of the movie Extraction 2 after they re-enacted the trailer of the movie and posted it on their social media platforms for their fans to view.

This came three months after the Delivery Boy’- a Boko Haram inspired story written and directed by Adekunle “Nodash” Adejuyigbe and produced by Something Unusual Studios was premiered on Netflix.

