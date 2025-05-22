Netizens dig up pictures of Sen Nwaebonyi’s village after he called for demolition of old buildings near Abuja airport (Photos)

Netizens have dug up pictures of the dilapidated village of the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, after he called for the relocation of old buildings in the communities around the Abuja International Airport.

Sen. Nwaebonyi who is the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, had made the call during plenary when he called on the National Assembly to mandate the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike to demolish the old buildings around the airport as they were an eyesore and do not befit the status of a federal capital.

While presenting the bill, Nwaebonyi said he wanted the vicinity around the airport to witness a total infrastructural transformation that is going on in the FCT.

“I want the FCT Minister to extend his development of the FCT within the surroundings of Abuja Airport,” he said.

“If you are descending into the airport, the type of infrastructure within the environs does not represent a good image of Nigeria, and I think that the FCT minister should capture that in his next budget to either relocate the habitats or renew the area, because the buildings in the community are the mirror of the country.

“As you descend into the Abuja airport, if you consider the view, you will agree with me that it is an eyesore and doesn’t give a good image of the nation. I urge all my colleagues to support this important bill that will transform the country.”

However, some social media users have posted pictures of Nwaebonyi’s village which they say is worse than the communities he is calling for demolition.

The pictures shared on X shows the poor condition of the lawmaker’s own village in dire need of a face-lift as the building are old and ramshackle.

In one of the images, some people are seen struggling to get water from what seems to be a local pond while the water looks dirty and not fit for human consumption.

The social media users wonder why the controversial senator cannot take the kind of development he is clamouring for in the FCT to his local community since charity should begin at home.

“Boom 💥:: See the village of this accidental Senator, Nwaeboyi who presented a bill to the Senate yesterday to sack communites living close to the Abuja airport because he doesn’t like to see ugly houses whenever he’s travelling through the Airport.🤣🤣PDAPC members lacks senses,” a poster with the handle, Obidient Premier, wrote.

