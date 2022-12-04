Netizens drag actor, Olaiya Igwe, for going naked at beach to pray for Tinubu’s victory (Video)

Thousands of Twitter users have berated a popular actor and movie maker, Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya Igwe, for stripping naked to pray for the success of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in the 2023 poll.

A video of Olaiya praying naked at the beach in Lagos emerged from his Instagram handle last night and many of his fans, including colleagues condemned the act, describing it as despicable.

The video had generated over 100,000 views and almost 10,000 comments as they questioned the sanity of the veteran actor whom many people feared may have lost his mind.

The actor has been a staunch supporter of Tinubu’s ambition but his decision to visit the beach butt naked has been widely condemned among some of his close friends.

A popular media personality, Do2dtun in a tweet said: “The video of Olaiya Igwe going butt naked is despicable and disgusting. It’s okay to support whoever you choose but even to the person you are doing that for, they will be appalled by that level of filth.. your maturity should have a place in history. This is lower low.”

Recall that popular actors like Jide Kosoko, Oga Bello, Yinka Quadri, Saidi Balogun, Joke Sylva among others had openly declared their support for the 2023 presidential ambition of Tinubu.

